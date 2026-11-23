New Delhi: The Central Government is considering significant changes to the Agnipath recruitment scheme, offering Agniveers additional opportunities to secure permanent positions in the armed forces and continue their military careers.

Under the proposed revised framework, the existing provision of selecting 25 per cent of each batch for regular enrolment after four years will continue. However, the remaining 75 per cent may be offered an optional two-year service extension, with higher salaries, enhanced Seva Nidhi benefits and seniority advantages.

After completing six years of service, eligible Agniveers will get another opportunity to apply for regular military positions, subject to selection criteria prescribed by the Army, Navy and Air Force. Physical fitness, medical standards, firing skills, discipline and knowledge of modern weapons and technology are expected to influence selection. The detailed guidelines are yet to be finalised.

Another significant proposal is to allow male and female Agniveers to marry after completing their initial four-year tenure and entering the extended service period. However, an official notification is awaited. The applicability of maternity leave and childcare benefits for women Agniveers is also under discussion.

The proposed changes assume significance following the widespread protests against the Agnipath scheme in June 2022. On June 17, 2022, violent protests at Secunderabad railway station resulted in the death of a protester and damage to railway property.

The proposed reforms aim to address concerns over job security, improve career prospects and make military service more attractive to young recruits.

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