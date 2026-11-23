Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have sounded a high alert following a purported threat email from terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), warning of 26/11-style attacks at Kacheguda Railway Station and the nearby Hotel Tourist Plaza.

According to a police note, the sender, claiming affiliation with LeT, threatened to target the two locations to avenge the recent killing of LeT operative Lateef Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the alert, the Special Branch (SB) Joint Commissioner issued a statewide security advisory through note No. 357/S2/2026, placing Hyderabad at the top of the surveillance priority list. The Counter Intelligence Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and Special Branch were directed to strengthen security arrangements at crowded public places and important installations.

Anti-terrorist teams, including the CI Cell Task Force, intelligence and Special Branch personnel, along with bomb detection squads and sniffer dog teams, launched intensive checks. Special teams were deployed to conduct anti-sabotage inspections, increase patrolling and monitor sensitive locations.

City Police Commissioner Dr M.M. Bhagwat said security measures had been intensified and cybercrime teams were working to trace the origin of the threatening email. He urged residents not to believe rumours and asked them to report suspicious persons or unattended objects by calling 112.

The alert comes with particular significance as Hyderabad has witnessed terror-related incidents in the past. The August 2007 twin blasts at Lumbini Park and Gokul Chat killed 42 people and injured several others. The incident remains a reminder of the need for constant vigilance, intelligence coordination and robust security at crowded public places.

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