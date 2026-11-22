HYDRAA Clears Four Acres of Encroachments Around Sandapalli Lake in Rangareddy

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Saturday, November 21, cleared encroachments spread across four acres of land surrounding Sandapalli Lake in Rangareddy district, reaffirming its efforts to protect water bodies from illegal occupation.

The lake, which spans approximately 76 acres, had witnessed unauthorised constructions, including walls built around portions of its land. Some individuals allegedly attempted to occupy the lake area by constructing boundary walls and developing landscaped lawns.

During the operation, HYDRAA demolished a house constructed on approximately 100 square yards within the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) boundary. The action followed complaints about encroachments, following which the agency inspected the site along with concerned departmental officials and confirmed violations.

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In the presence of local irrigation department officials, HYDRAA installed nearly 1,600 metres of fencing to safeguard the lake’s boundaries. A notice was also erected declaring the land as belonging to the water body.

In a similar operation in September 2024, HYDRAA removed illegal structures and fencing around Ameenpur Lake to protect its Full Tank Level and buffer zones.

The Sandapalli Lake operation highlights the importance of protecting Hyderabad’s lakes against encroachments, preserving natural drainage systems and preventing urban flooding.