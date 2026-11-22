Over 130 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning at Village Fair in Madhya Pradesh

Balaghat: More than 100 children and 12 adults were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning after consuming chowmein at a village fair in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district on Saturday evening, November 21.

The incident occurred at a fair in Hiri village under Kirnapur police station limits, where several visitors complained of severe stomach pain shortly after eating noodles.

According to Balaghat Collector Aditya Singh, 118 children were initially admitted to the Kirnapur Community Health Centre. Of them, 45 were shifted to the Balaghat District Hospital for further treatment, while the remaining 73 were discharged after receiving primary medical care. Another 12 adults were admitted to the district hospital.

The Collector visited the hospital and instructed doctors to ensure proper treatment. Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Shatrughan Singh Dahiya confirmed that all 45 children and 12 adults undergoing treatment were stable and out of danger.

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The incident brings back memories of a suspected food poisoning outbreak at the University of Hyderabad in November 2026, where more than 30 students reportedly fell ill after consuming hostel dinner and were shifted to the university health centre.

Both incidents highlight the risks associated with unhygienic food preparation and inadequate food safety monitoring. The latest outbreak underscores the need for regular food inspections at public gatherings, strict hygiene standards and prompt action against vendors selling potentially contaminated food to prevent such incidents.