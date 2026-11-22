Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy attended the wedding reception of Sun Group’s Kavya Maran and renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai.

The Chief Minister congratulated the newlywed couple and conveyed his blessings and best wishes for their married life.

Kavya Maran, associated with the Sun Group and known for her role in the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricket franchise, married music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Revanth Reddy’s presence at the reception marked his participation in the celebrations, where he extended his greetings to the couple and wished them happiness and prosperity in their new journey together.

The wedding reception brought together guests from the worlds of business, cinema, music, sports and politics. The gathering also highlighted the couple’s connections across the entertainment and corporate sectors.’

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the prominent music composers in the South Indian film industry and has gained popularity for his work in Tamil and Telugu cinema. His music has earned him a wide fan following across the country.

Kavya Maran is widely recognised as the co-owner and executive figure associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). She is also part of the prominent Sun Group business family.

The Chief Minister’s visit to Chennai for the reception added a political presence to the celebrations, as he joined other guests in extending their wishes to the newly married couple.