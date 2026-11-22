DRI Seizes Gold Worth Rs 3.83 Crore Smuggled From Kolkata To Hyderabad, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2.98 kg of foreign-marked gold biscuits worth approximately Rs 3.83 crore and arrested two persons in connection with an alleged gold smuggling operation from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officials intercepted a Kia Seltos car suspected of being used to transport the smuggled gold. During a search of the vehicle, officials discovered 25 foreign-marked 24-carat gold biscuits concealed inside a specially designed secret cavity beneath the rear tail lamp.

The seized gold weighed approximately 2.98 kg and was valued at around Rs 3.83 crore.

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The officials also seized the Kia Seltos car used for transporting the gold under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Two persons travelling in connection with the consignment were arrested. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the gold and trace the wider smuggling network involved in the operation.

The seizure highlights the efforts of DRI officials to curb the illegal transportation of precious metals and prevent gold smuggling through organised networks.