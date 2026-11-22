Chennai: Tamil Nadu signed 112 investment agreements worth Rs 1,14,811.91 crore across 23 sectors between May 10 and November 21, the state government said.

The proposed projects are expected to generate 1,32,771 jobs. Of the 112 projects, 83 have reached at least the stage of land confirmation.

In a statement reviewing the first 195 days of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s administration, the government said that automobile manufacturing and electronics together accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the proposed investment. Automobile manufacturing attracted commitments worth Rs 17,073 crore, followed closely by electronics at Rs 16,832 crore.

Investors also pledged Rs 7,871 crore for textiles. Taken together, these three sectors accounted for Rs 41,776 crore, or just over 36 per cent of the total value of the agreements.

The government said the proposals would support the establishment of new factories and other industrial enterprises across the state. Investors from 17 countries were among those who signed memoranda of understanding with Tamil Nadu during the period under review. The government said that their participation reflected continued international interest in the state as an investment destination.

The statement also cited a figure of 35 agreements, though it did not specify the category to which they belonged. Separately, it said global skill centres had created 5,870 high-skilled jobs.

On implementation, the government said it was tracking how far each project had advanced after the agreement was signed. The 83 projects that had reached land confirmation or progressed beyond it represented 74.11 per cent of all projects covered by the agreements. It said 23 projects had reached the foundation stone stage.

The state has also introduced a procedure for issuing permits within 21 working days as part of its efforts to make it easier for companies to set up operations.

It has constituted the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Authority, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to expedite business approvals.

The government said it had introduced more than 25 reforms across 11 sectors to simplify the procedures companies must follow to start industrial operations. It said it would continue to pursue fresh investment while helping projects already covered by agreements move through land confirmation and approvals.

The aim, it said, was to bring more enterprises into operation and translate investment commitments into employment across the state.