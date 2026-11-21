Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that a new chapter of development was being written across Bihar under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, claiming that investment agreements worth Rs 2 lakh crore had been signed in the state over the past year.

Addressing a public rally in Vaishali, PM Modi said development initiatives were progressing across different regions of Bihar under the ‘double-engine’ government.

He announced that a decision had been taken to provide farmers with 12 hours of electricity for irrigation.

He also claimed that more than 200 degree colleges had been established in the state during the past year.

“The list of development projects in Bihar is so long that it cannot be covered from a single platform. The state’s development cannot be understood merely through figures; it must be experienced,” he said.

Recalling Bihar’s earlier electricity situation, the Prime Minister added that there was a time when even several villages did not have access to electricity.

He said the state was now emerging as an important centre of power generation.

PM Modi also highlighted the flagging off of 100 modern PM e-buses to strengthen urban public transport.

He said thousands of families had received keys to permanent houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Contrasting the present investment figures with Bihar’s earlier political discourse, the Prime Minister added that the state was once frequently discussed in connection with scams, while the focus had now shifted to investment and development.

He said the Bihar government had worked to provide poor families with permanent houses, healthcare, electricity and water connections, enabling them to live with dignity and greater confidence.

He also highlighted Bihar’s contribution to the country’s efforts to reduce poverty, saying the NDA government had worked to ensure that welfare schemes reached ordinary people.

According to PM Modi, 43 lakh people in Bihar had received permanent houses under the housing scheme.

He also said that thousands of crores of rupees had been transferred to the bank accounts of 75 lakh farmers in the state through the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Reiterating his appeal for unity among NDA constituents, PM Modi urged all alliance partners to continue working together without slowing down their efforts.

He said the collective objective should be to build a capable, prosperous and self-reliant Bihar and contribute to the larger goal of a developed India.