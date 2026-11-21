Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme to Provide ₹5 Lakh Financial Security to Every Family

Asifabad: The Telangana government has launched its ambitious Indiramma Family Life Insurance Scheme in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, providing life insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh to eligible families.

Adilabad Combined District MLC Dande Vittal, Asifabad MLA Kova Lakshmi and District Collector K. Haritha formally inaugurated the scheme on Saturday.

The initiative aims to strengthen the financial security of poor and middle-class families across Telangana. Under the scheme, eligible families will receive ₹5 lakh in financial protection in the event of the untimely death of the family head.

Speaking at the launch programme, the public representatives said the scheme was designed to support families facing financial difficulties following the loss of their primary earning member.

They stated that the Telangana government was committed to extending social and financial security to every household through welfare initiatives. The scheme reflects the government’s efforts to ensure that vulnerable families receive timely assistance during difficult circumstances.

District Library Organisation Chairman Anil Kumar, Kagaznagar Municipal Chairperson Shaheen Sultana, district officials and other public representatives participated in the programme.

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