Warangal: Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Commissioner T. Venkanna has warned that strict legal action will be taken against building owners who violate prescribed construction rules and regulations.

He made it clear that building permissions and Occupancy Certificates (OCs) would be issued only to buildings that strictly comply with the applicable municipal regulations.

On Saturday, the Commissioner conducted field-level inspections of completed buildings in Fatima Nagar, D-Mart area in Kazipet, Excise Colony and other locations to assess their eligibility for Occupancy Certificates.

During the inspections, he instructed building owners and applicants to submit applications along with all mandatory documents required for obtaining permissions. He also stressed that construction activities must be carried out in accordance with approved plans and municipal rules.

T. Venkanna cautioned that buildings constructed in violation of regulations would face legal action and clarified that Occupancy Certificates would be issued only after thorough verification of compliance with the prescribed norms.

City Planner Ravinder Radekar, Assistant City Planner Prashanth, TPS Avinash and other municipal officials participated in the inspections.

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