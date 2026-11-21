Food Safety Raids on 9 Hotels, Restaurants and Hostels in Hyderabad; Four Licences Suspended

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety Department, under its TG SAFE initiative, conducted inspections at nine hotels, restaurants and hostels in the CURE region following complaints from consumers and detected several serious food safety violations.

Eight special teams, accompanied by police personnel, inspected food establishments across the city. During the raids, officials reportedly found unhygienic conditions, including the absence of FSSAI licences, gutkha stains, cockroaches, rat droppings, rotten cashews and the use of synthetic food colours. They also found vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items stored together.

As part of the enforcement action, the licences of four hotels were suspended. They include Bawarchi at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur, The Spice Kitchen in Kukatpally, Matam Al Yamani Arabian Restaurant in Tolichowki and Annapurna Caterers in Chandanagar.

Two establishments — Al Kareem Bakers in Tolichowki and Sri Lakshmi Luxury Men’s Hostel in Gowlidoddi — were ordered to close.

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Officials collected eight food samples and seized approximately 135 kg of adulterated and spoiled food items, which were subsequently destroyed.

Show-cause notices were issued to Raju Gari Biryani in Chaitanyapuri, Swad Spicy in Nagole and two other establishments. An improvement notice was also served on Mehfil Restaurant in Balkampet.

The authorities have further directed online food delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato to immediately delist the four hotels whose licences have been suspended.

The inspections are part of the department’s efforts to enforce food safety standards, improve hygiene in eateries and protect consumers from unsafe food.