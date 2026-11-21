Melbourne: Former Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner have been taken off Fox Cricket’s commentary roster as the storm over the 2018 ball-tampering scandal shows no sign of easing.

Fox Sports said the move was meant to shield both men from the pressure of the row, though no return date has been set. Australia are scheduled to play the first of their five T20Is against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks. While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views which is a feature of our summer of cricket we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to each and every new comment.

“We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position. Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia’s summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation.” Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley was quoted as saying by CODE Sports.

Australia are scheduled to open their home Test summer through the opening game against New Zealand in Perth Stadium on December 9. The controversy flared up again after Khawaja’s autobiography ‘Sabr’ claimed that knowledge of the plan to use sandpaper in the Cape Town Test went beyond the three players who were banned – Warner, Cameron Bancroft, and Steve Smith.

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins rejected the claims made by Khawaja in a press conference held in Sydney and the suggestion that the whole team knew about the plot as ‘complete and utter nonsense.’

Bancroft then added fuel to the fire through his article for The West Australian, where he alleged that the wider squad was aware of what was going on and that the bowlers, Cummins among them, had discussed the condition of the ball. Bancroft said Cummins’ press conference had been the ‘final straw’ that made him break his silence.

The fallout has put Cummins time as Australia’s Test captain under intense scrutiny, with fans questioning whether he can survive the reignited storm. Cricket Australia, however, has backed the fast bowler to stay on as skipper in a statement released earlier in the day.