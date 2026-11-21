Hyderabad: The Congress high command in Delhi has reportedly instructed Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to meet B.M. Sandeep, the newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Telangana affairs, on November 23.

According to reports, AICC secretary Sachin Sawant contacted Rajagopal Reddy over the phone and informed him about the high command’s directions to meet the new Telangana Congress in-charge.

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The meeting is expected to assume political significance amid developments within the Telangana Congress and the party leadership’s efforts to strengthen coordination among its leaders.

Rajagopal Reddy has been asked to meet B.M. Sandeep and discuss matters concerning the party’s affairs in the state. Further details regarding the agenda of the meeting have not been disclosed.