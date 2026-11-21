Haridwar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, performed the last rites of his mother, Savitri Devi, at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday, amid the presence of a large number of sadhus, sants, political leaders and members of the public.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan and several other dignitaries were present to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

The mortal remains of Savitri Devi were brought to Chandi Ghat earlier in the day from Panchur, CM Yogi’s ancestral village in the Yamkeshwar area of Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

CM Yogi appeared visibly emotional while bidding his mother a final farewell. He broke down in tears during his final darshan and was seen wiping his eyes with a handkerchief.

Earlier, he had paid tribute to his mother by offering flowers to her mortal remains and shouldering her bier in Panchur. He also joined the funeral procession, which covered a distance of around 90 km from his ancestral village to Haridwar.

The Chief Minister shared a photograph of himself shouldering his mother’s bier on Instagram. Along with the photograph, he shared a verse from the Mahabharata, expressing the incomparable place of a mother in one’s life. The verse conveys that there is no shade, shelter or protection greater than a mother and no one can match her love and care.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, while expressing his condolences, said the pain of losing a mother could not be expressed in words.

“Yogi Adityanath is a sant, a yogi, a spiritual leader and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, but the grief of losing one’s mother is immense and an irreparable loss,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh also paid tribute to Savitri Devi and said that whatever position Yogi Adityanath had achieved and the respect he commanded today were because of his mother’s blessings.

“No matter how high a son rises in life, a mother remains irreplaceable. This loss can never be compensated,” he said.

A large number of sadhus, sants, devotees and local residents gathered at the ghat to pay their final respects to Savitri Devi.

Savitri Devi passed away at around 10.45 a.m. on Friday at the age of 91. She had been unwell for some time.