Hanumakonda: The Congress government is giving top priority to strengthening government educational institutions and providing students with modern infrastructure and better learning facilities, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly constructed seminar hall at Kakatiya Government Degree College in Hanumakonda. The seminar hall was built at a cost of Rs. 20 lakh.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya and Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai, IAS, attended the programme. Before the inauguration, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said the government was committed to providing all necessary facilities to ensure a bright future for students. He said proposals had already been prepared for the overall development of Kakatiya Government Degree College.

He highlighted the need for additional classrooms and a hostel for girl students, assuring that efforts were underway to secure the required funds and approvals. He also stressed the importance of coordination among public representatives, officials and college managements to accelerate educational development.

The MLA said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was paying special attention to strengthening the education system, from schools to universities. He described expenditure on education as an investment in future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kadiyam Kavya stressed that educational institutions should focus not only on student enrolment but also on providing quality education and creating opportunities for young people.

She said she had been raising issues concerning Kakatiya University and government degree colleges in Parliament and was seeking additional Central funds under schemes such as PM-USHA and RUSA.

The MP urged students and faculty members to bring their institutional requirements, including research facilities, infrastructure and financial assistance, to the attention of public representatives.

Kadiyam Kavya also advised students to give importance to mental health alongside academics. She cautioned them against drug addiction and excessive social media use, urging them to focus on their goals and work hard to secure good career opportunities.

Calling upon educated individuals to contribute to society, she said students who achieve success should support underprivileged sections by sharing their knowledge, experience and time. Referring to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideals, she emphasised the responsibility of giving back to society.

The public representatives reiterated their commitment to working with officials and educational institutions to improve infrastructure and provide better educational opportunities for students.

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