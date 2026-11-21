Medigadda: Large-scale sand mining and alleged illegal transportation of sand are reportedly continuing unabated in the Medigadda area of Telangana, with heavy trucks lining up for kilometres to transport sand.

The activity has raised concerns over the possible exploitation of natural resources and the alleged failure of officials to enforce regulations.

According to reports, numerous trucks are stationed in long queues in the area, waiting to load and transport sand. The movement of heavy vehicles has reportedly become a regular sight, while concerns are growing over the scale of sand extraction.

Despite the visible activity, officials are facing criticism for allegedly turning a blind eye to the transportation of sand. Questions are being raised over whether the authorities are monitoring the operations and taking action against those involved in unauthorised mining and transportation.

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The situation has also triggered criticism over the delay in repairing the damaged Medigadda barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Critics have questioned whether the continued sand mining in the surrounding area is being prioritised while the restoration of the barrage remains pending.

The issue has renewed demands for closer monitoring of sand mining activities, transparency in transportation permissions and strict action against illegal operators.

However, the extent of unauthorised mining and the allegations of official negligence require verification by the concerned authorities.