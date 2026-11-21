Vaishali: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane ‘Nitish Setu’ over the River Ganga in Vaishali on Saturday and said that Bihar’s development is being driven by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

He credited former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with bringing the idea of “good governance” to Bihar.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the event, where a large crowd gathered beneath the bridge, hoping to catch a glimpse of him. Waving a ‘gamchha’ (traditional scarf), the Prime Minister acknowledged the crowd, who responded with great enthusiasm.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “I don’t think cameras will be able to capture this massive gathering. This symbolises the awareness of development among the public. Chhath Mahaparv has just concluded, when our mothers and daughters observed a rigorous fast for the prosperity of the country. Today, we are celebrating the festival of development with the blessings of Chhathi Maiyya.”

“In the journey of Bihar’s development, we have moved forward guided by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. We have harnessed the power of democracy as a means for public welfare. That is why, as the NDA government completes one year of its current term, Vaishali — a land with a great democratic legacy — has been chosen for this occasion. On this day, I pay my respects to the soil of Vaishali and Bihar,” he further said.

The Prime Minister also extended best wishes to all the constituent parties of the NDA, party workers, and the people of Bihar on the occasion.

“Nearly three decades ago, Bihar chose a new path — one of hope and trust. Bihar, which had endured decades of hardship, found the assurance of good governance under the leadership of the respected Nitish ji. Nitish ji served Bihar as Chief Minister for many years, and now, with his blessings, Samrat Choudhary ji and his team are taking this mission forward,” he added.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore across Bihar, covering roads, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, health and transport.

The centrepiece of the visit is the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge, named ‘Nitish Setu’. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 4,280 crore, the 19.7-km-long project comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and around 10 km of approach roads. It connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between Patna and north Bihar, ease traffic pressure on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu, and provide better road access to Patna for residents of Raghopur Diara.

At the main event in Jafarpatti, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 15,600 crore and laid the foundation stones for schemes valued at around Rs 14,450 crore.

These include national highway projects, power infrastructure, urban water supply and sewerage schemes, and initiatives in education and healthcare. The programme will also include a Grih Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

PM Modi also flagged off 100 PM e-buses for Bihar, aimed at strengthening urban public transport and promoting cleaner mobility. An industrial park and corridor in the Jafarpatti area are also among the initiatives linked to the state’s industrial development plans.