Hyderabad: Free In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment at Gandhi Hospital has brought new hope and happiness to several childless couples in Telangana, helping them fulfil their long-cherished dream of becoming parents.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said the government-run Gandhi Hospital has transformed the lives of couples who had waited for years to experience parenthood through its free IVF services.

Highlighting the achievements of the hospital’s IVF programme, the minister noted that several couples struggling with infertility have successfully realised their dream of having children. Among the recent achievements was the birth of triplets, bringing immense happiness to the family.

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The minister appreciated the dedication and services of doctors, IVF specialists, embryologists, nurses and the entire Gandhi IVF team for their commitment and compassionate care towards patients.

He emphasised that financial difficulties should never become an obstacle for couples seeking to become parents and highlighted the importance of making advanced fertility treatment accessible to everyone.

The initiative has emerged as a significant step towards providing affordable reproductive healthcare, particularly for economically weaker couples who cannot afford expensive fertility treatments at private hospitals.