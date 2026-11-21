New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has raised questions over Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, alleging that she held a stake in an Indian company despite being a foreign national and that land was also allotted in her name in 1970.

Nishikant Dubey, in a post on social media platform X on Saturday, wrote, “Congress’s dark chapter, Chapter-250.” He further wrote, “Do you know that despite being a foreign national, Sonia Gandhi was the Managing Director of Maruti and held a 50 per cent stake in the company?”

In his post, Nishikant Dubey said, “On November 21, 1970, Sanjay Gandhi entered into an agreement with Maruti Technical Services Private Limited, owned by Sonia Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi was the real owner of the Maruti company.

Maruti was established in 1970, while the letter for manufacturing cars had been received by the Government of India as early as 1968. In 1969, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi got the Cabinet to issue an order allowing the company led by her daughter-in-law, Sonia Gandhi, to manufacture cars?”

The BJP MP questioned, “On April 3, 1972, did Sanjay Gandhi travel around the world at the government’s expense for the company? How did Sonia Gandhi become the Managing Director and 50 per cent owner of this company? Under the rules of the Government of India, a foreign national could not become a director in an Indian company. How did she become a director in 1970?”

Dubey also claimed that under the Haryana government’s rules at the time, land could not be allotted in the name of a foreign national. He wrote in his post, “How was land allotted to Sonia Gandhi in 1970? How was the office of a private company opened in the Prime Minister’s Office? How did Dhawan, the Prime Minister’s Private Secretary, become its director? On the Prime Minister’s direct orders, how did all state governments make advance payments to Maruti for manufacturing bus bodies even before the company was formally established? How did government companies provide cement, steel and coal directly to Maruti without any payment?”

The MP further said, “I wish Sonia Gandhi had explained in her book how a big company was built without investing any of her own money and how Prime Minister Indira Gandhi gifted her the Maruti company as a wedding gift.”

Nishikant Dubey also referred to the enquiry conducted by the Justice A.C. Gupta Commission. According to the document shared by the BJP MP, the commission examined Sonia Gandhi’s role in the Maruti company between 1973 and 1975, including her position as a director and shareholder, as well as the remuneration she received. It also mentions her resignation from the company on January 21, 1975. She was also a 50 per cent shareholder.

According to the MP, the original report is titled ‘Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Maruti Affairs’ and is dated May 31, 1979.