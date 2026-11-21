Hyderabad: The National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), in association with the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, celebrated World Fisheries Day 2026 on Saturday at its headquarters in Hyderabad.

The event brought together members of the fisheries and aquaculture community from across the country to highlight the importance of sustainable fisheries development, employment opportunities and the empowerment of people engaged in the sector.

This year’s celebration was organised around the theme announced by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO): “Empowering People for Change: Advancing Decent Work in Fisheries and Aquaculture, particularly for Youth and Women.”

The theme highlights the need to create better working conditions, improve livelihoods and promote inclusive growth in fisheries and aquaculture. It also emphasises the importance of providing greater opportunities for women and young people, who play a significant role in the fisheries value chain.

World Fisheries Day is observed annually on November 21 to recognise the contribution of fisheries to food security, nutrition, employment generation and economic development. The occasion also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the sustainable management of aquatic resources and the challenges faced by fishing communities.

The Hyderabad celebration served as a platform to bring stakeholders together and underline the importance of strengthening the fisheries sector through improved opportunities, institutional support and sustainable practices.

The focus on decent work and empowerment reflects the growing recognition that the future of fisheries and aquaculture depends not only on increasing production but also on ensuring that people working in the sector have access to better livelihoods and social and economic security.

Through the celebration, NFDB and the Department of Fisheries reiterated the importance of collective efforts to build a sustainable, inclusive and employment-oriented fisheries sector, with particular attention to youth and women across India.

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