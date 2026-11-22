Hyderabad: A tragic accident at Heritage Foods Limited in Uppal claimed the life of a 36-year-old woman worker after a drum exploded while she was disposing of waste at the factory’s crate washer.

The deceased was identified as Pinky Devi, a native of Bihar who was employed at the factory. According to the available information, the incident occurred when she went to dispose of waste near the crate-washing unit, during which a drum suddenly exploded. She died on the spot due to the impact of the explosion.

Following the incident, her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedures.

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The incident triggered anger among the deceased woman’s family members, relatives and local residents. They staged a protest outside the Heritage Foods factory, demanding justice for Pinky Devi’s family and appropriate action in connection with the accident.

The protesters also sought support and justice for the family of the deceased worker, who lost her life while carrying out her duties at the factory.

The incident has raised concerns over workplace safety measures at the industrial facility. Further details regarding the cause of the explosion and any action by the authorities are awaited.