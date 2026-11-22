Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a Sub-Engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as G. Santosh Anand, Sub-Engineer at the Gandhinagar Section Office of TGSPDCL. According to the ACB, he had initially demanded Rs 50,000 from the complainant in exchange for not taking further action in an alleged electricity theft case.

The accused later agreed to accept Rs 30,000 instead of the originally demanded amount. ACB officials caught him while he was allegedly accepting the bribe at the complainant’s residence.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The officials recovered the bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from the accused’s pant pocket during the operation.

Following his arrest, Santosh Anand will be produced before the ACB Special Court in Hyderabad for further legal proceedings.

The ACB has urged citizens not to pay bribes to government officials and encouraged them to report any demand for illegal gratification. Citizens can lodge complaints by calling the bureau’s toll-free helpline number 1064.