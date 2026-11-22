The Transport Department has issued key directives to ensure that older vehicles are fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs), making it mandatory for dealers to complete the pending installations within seven days.

According to the department, a total of 6,10,330 vehicles have been registered in the state, of which 4,56,298 have already been fitted with HSRP plates. However, 1,54,032 vehicles are still awaiting installation.

The department has instructed vehicle dealers to complete the installation process for all remaining vehicles within the stipulated seven-day deadline. The directions have been issued in accordance with Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

As part of the new instructions, the printing of Registration Certificate (RC) cards must be completed only after the installation of HSRP plates. Dealers have been warned that failure to comply with these directions will invite show-cause notices from the authorities.

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The Transport Department has also cautioned vehicle owners that vehicles found operating without HSRP plates may face action under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the relevant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The move is aimed at ensuring compliance with vehicle registration regulations and improving vehicle identification and security across the state.