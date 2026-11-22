Sanaa/Riyadh: Saudi warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Saturday evening, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The broadcaster described the attacks as “Saudi aggression,” without providing details on casualties or damage.

A local resident told Xinhua that more than five powerful explosions shook the city as warplanes continued flying overhead. “The blasts were extremely loud, and we could still hear aircraft above us,” the resident said.

Separately, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said that Saudi warplanes and missiles had carried out 71 strikes across eight Yemeni provinces over the preceding 24 hours, causing casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Sarea said the latest attacks brought the total number of airstrikes and missile attacks attributed to Saudi Arabia to 5,500 since the renewed military escalation began.

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Meanwhile, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki said Saturday on X that coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group towards the Riyadh region.

Earlier in the day, the coalition announced that it had intercepted three ballistic missiles launched by Houthis towards the Saudi capital Riyadh. It also announced the interception of a drone launched by the group towards the kingdom’s southern region.

The developments come amid intensifying fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition. In recent days, the Houthis have also claimed repeated missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Houthi media have reported intensified Saudi airstrikes across Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting Saudi-led military intervention in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.