Four of a family killed as truck rams into autorickshaw in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least four people, including three women, were killed when a truck rammed into an autorickshaw in Telangana’s Vikarabad district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bugga Rameshwaram. The auto-rickshaw driver and three women travelling in the three-wheeler were killed on the spot.

The auto-rickshaw was heading towards Kerelli from Pendlimudugu village in the same district.

The deceased belonged to the same family. They have been identified as Nagesh, Chandramma, Parvatamma and Sarita. They hailed from Pendlimudugu village and were on their way to another village for some work when the truck hit their auto-rickshaw.

Police shifted the bodies to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Overspeeding and rash driving are suspected to have led to the collision, which occurred at a turning point. Police have detained the driver of the truck.

A police officer said they have registered the case and taken up further investigation.

In another accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district, four passengers of a private travel bus were critically injured when the vehicle lost control and plunged into an agricultural field. The accident occurred near Manubolu Crossroads in the Nellore district

The driver of the private bus lost control after one of its tyres burst. The bus skidded off the road and plunged into an agricultural field.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Meanwhile, in another accident in Andhra Pradesh, two comedians of a popular Telugu television show were injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into an electric pole. The accident occurred near Pennada Agraharam in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district.

The car was heading to Bhimavaram from Kakinada. The show team members, Rising Raju and Dorababu, were injured in the accident. They were shifted to a hospital in Bhimavaram.

Police registered a case and took up the investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

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