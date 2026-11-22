Hyderabad: The Telangana government has begun preparations for the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, with an estimated eight crore pilgrims expected to visit the Godavari River during the 12-day religious event scheduled from June 26 to July 7, 2027.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju reviewed the arrangements and directed various government departments to complete all infrastructure and development works well ahead of the festival to ensure smooth arrangements for pilgrims.

As part of the preparations, the government has identified 67 locations along the river for conducting religious activities and providing facilities to devotees. The arrangements are expected to cover essential infrastructure, pilgrim amenities and other requirements to manage the anticipated large gathering.

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The Chief Secretary stressed the need for coordination among different departments and instructed officials to ensure that all assigned works are completed within the stipulated timelines.

With nearly eight crore devotees expected to participate, the state government is focusing on improving facilities and strengthening infrastructure at important pilgrimage locations along the Godavari.

The Godavari Pushkaralu, held once every 12 years, is one of the major religious events in the region, attracting devotees from Telangana and various other parts of the country.