TG SAFE Suspends Licences of Four Eateries, Closes Two Others Over Food Safety Violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the food safety licences of four eateries and ordered them to immediately cease operations, while two other establishments were closed for operating without mandatory FSSAI licences following inspections across Hyderabad.

Eight teams comprising Food Safety officers and police personnel inspected nine establishments, including restaurants, catering units and a men’s hostel, following consumer complaints.

The establishments inspected included The Spice Kitchen in Kukatpally, Raju Gari Biryani in Chaitanyapuri, Swaad Spicy in Nagole, Madhapur Bawarchi in Ayyappa Society, Mehfil Restaurant in Balkampet, Annapurna Caterers in Chandanagar, Mataam Al Yamani Arabian Restaurant and Al Kareem Bakers in Tolichowki, and Sri Lakshmi Luxury Men’s Hostel in Gowlidoddy.

Officials detected serious violations, including cockroach and housefly infestations, clogged drains, damaged flooring, greasy chimneys, unhygienic refrigeration and improper segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Eight food samples were collected over suspected adulteration, while approximately 135 kg of food articles were seized or discarded.

The licences of Madhapur Bawarchi, The Spice Kitchen, Mataam Al Yamani and Annapurna Caterers were suspended. Al Kareem Bakers and Sri Lakshmi Luxury Men’s Hostel were closed for operating without licences.

In a previous incident in November 2026, more than 30 students at the University of Hyderabad reportedly fell ill following suspected food poisoning in hostel facilities. Such incidents highlight the urgent need for strict food safety enforcement, regular inspections and hygienic food preparation practices to protect public health.