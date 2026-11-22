Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience changing weather conditions over the next ten days, with light rainfall expected in different parts of the State, followed by a return of intense winter chill towards the end of November, according to the forecast shared for the period from November 20 to December 1.

Between November 20 and 23, light rainfall is expected in northern districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla and Jayashankar Bhupalpally. The remaining districts are likely to experience dry weather. Temperatures may remain relatively comfortable, with reduced winter chill.

From November 24 to 27, light rainfall may extend to southern and eastern Telangana districts, including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, along with Hyderabad.

The final phase, from November 28 to December 1, is expected to bring a significant change, with dry weather likely across the State. Strong winter chill is expected to return, particularly in northern and western Telangana, where coldwave conditions may develop.

A similar situation was witnessed in November 2025, when Kumaram Bheem Asifabad recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9°C on November 19, while Hyderabad’s University of Hyderabad campus recorded 10.8°C. The coldwave affected several other districts as well.

The expected transition from rainy conditions to dry weather could once again bring down night temperatures, making early mornings and late nights considerably colder. Residents are advised to remain prepared for changing weather conditions.

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