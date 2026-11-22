Warangal: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) Drugs Wing, in coordination with the Warangal Police Commissionerate, conducted a joint raid at Venkateshwara Medical and General Stores in Wardhannapet on November 19, 2026, following suspected violations in the sale of prescription medicines.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found that codeine-containing cough syrups and clonazepam tablets were being sold without valid medical prescriptions or proper sale bills. They also detected irregularities in maintaining the mandatory Schedule H1 drug register, which is required to record the sale of certain prescription medicines.

The officials seized Tossex Syrup, Cozepam Plus Tablets and relevant purchase invoices as part of the operation. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the medicines and identify possible violations.

On April 21, 2025, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), in coordination with the Prohibition and Excise Department, busted an illegal network involved in the diversion and sale of codeine-based cough syrups in Hyderabad. Officials intercepted a woman carrying 13 bottles of codeine syrup near Moula Ali Bridge. Subsequent raids at Generic World Medical Shop in Vidyanagar and Himalaya Pharma in Old Bowenpally resulted in the seizure of 80 bottles. Three persons, including two medical shop operators, were arrested, and the licences of both pharmacies were cancelled.

The Wardhannapet raid highlights that illegal sales of habit-forming medicines remain a concern in Telangana, underlining the need for strict pharmacy inspections, prescription verification and action against unauthorised drug distribution.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com