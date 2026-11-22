Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has urged the Union government to establish a dedicated National Research and Development Mission on High-Oil Maize to strengthen India’s edible oil security, reduce import dependence and improve farmers’ incomes.

In a letter to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tummala proposed a seven-year research programme with an estimated investment of ₹100–150 crore to develop high-oil single-cross maize hybrids. The initiative aims to increase kernel oil content from the existing 3.5–5 per cent to 12–14 per cent while maintaining grain yield and sufficient starch for ethanol production.

The proposal also recommends forming an expert committee comprising representatives from ICAR, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and industry organisations to prepare a Detailed Project Report with clear milestones and phased funding.

The research will involve ICAR–Indian Institute of Maize Research, Ludhiana, PJTSAU and other scientific institutions, with Telangana proposed as the lead State.

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The programme will also explore efficient oil extraction from maize germ, while utilising the remaining protein-rich material for livestock and poultry feed.

India’s National Mission on Edible Oils–Oil Palm, launched in 2021 with an outlay of ₹11,040 crore to increase domestic oil palm production and reduce dependence on imported edible oils.

India’s record maize production of 550.93 lakh tonnes in 2025–26 provides a strong foundation for this proposal.

The initiative could create additional value from existing agricultural production, strengthen edible oil security and generate better returns for farmers through scientific innovation and industrial utilisation.