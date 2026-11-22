Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched restoration and development works at Ambir Cheruvu in Pragathinagar, aiming to reclaim the lake’s lost area, remove encroachments and transform it into an eco-friendly recreational destination.

HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath and Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi laid the foundation stone for the project on Friday and planted a jammi tree on the lake bund.

Ranganath said Ambir Cheruvu originally covered 162 acres but had shrunk to 121.2 acres due to encroachments. HYDRAA plans to restore its extent to 135.8 acres by removing encroachments wherever possible.

The proposed development includes a walking track, children’s play areas, open gyms, seating facilities, boating, water sports and adventure activities. An annual lake festival, modelled on Ahmedabad’s Kankaria Lake Carnival, is also planned.

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Six inlets draining rainwater from a 10.23-square-kilometre catchment area will be developed to improve water inflow. Officials will also remove accumulated plastic waste and garbage measuring four to five metres in depth. A skywalk is proposed to provide safe pedestrian access across the road passing through the lake.

A similar initiative was undertaken in August 2024, when HYDRAA demolished unauthorised structures in the buffer zone of the historic Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake at Shivrampally in Rajendranagar, reclaiming more than 10 acres of lake land.

The Ambir Cheruvu project assumes significance against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s recurring urban flooding and shrinking water bodies. Restoring lake boundaries, clearing waste and strengthening inlets could improve rainwater storage, reduce flood risks and create much-needed public recreational spaces.