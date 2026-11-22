Mahabubnagar: A spate of fatal road accidents on National Highway-167 has raised serious concerns over road safety in Mahabubnagar district, with five people losing their lives and six others sustaining serious injuries in multiple incidents over the past few months.

Most accidents have been reported along the 68-km stretch between Gurakonda Gate in Devarakadra mandal and Boinpalli in Midjil mandal, exposing safety gaps on the busy highway.

Six months ago, a lorry-car collision near Peddapappur claimed two lives and left five others injured. Four months later, a car rammed into a motorcycle carrying two youths from Chowderpally, killing one of them. In another incident, Srinivasulu of Ranipet died after being hit by a car while crossing the road on October 21. R. Ramesh of Gangapur also lost his life while travelling towards Jadcherla. More recently, Gopal of Malleboynapalli died after a motorcycle hit his two-wheeler near Ecopark.

Driver fatigue, drunk driving and reckless overtaking are among the major causes, while missing road signs, inadequate street lighting and the absence of road medians have further increased accident risks.

Police have identified Kotikadira stage, Kodur, Enugonda and Hanumanpura junctions as accident-prone locations and deployed additional traffic personnel to prevent mishaps.

The situation assumes greater significance in the wake of the recent Kota-Udaipur highway tragedy in Rajasthan, where nine members of a Maharashtra family were killed after their vehicle crashed into a parked truck. Such incidents underline the urgent need for improved highway infrastructure, proper warning signs, safer parking facilities and stricter traffic enforcement to prevent highways from becoming death traps.

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