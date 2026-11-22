Hanumakonda: Around 700 nursing students participated in a nationwide awareness walk organised in Hanumakonda on Sunday to promote natural childbirth, normal deliveries and safe motherhood.

The programme, titled “Nationwide Walk for Natural Birthing”, was jointly organised by the Society of Midwives, India (SOMI), and the Government College of Nursing, Hanumakonda.

Hanumakonda District Collector Chahat Bajpai and Warangal Police Commissioner N. Shwetha flagged off the awareness walk, which began at KMC Arch and proceeded towards the Government Maternity Hospital (GMH), Hanumakonda.

Students from various nursing colleges participated in the event, carrying placards and raising slogans highlighting the importance of natural childbirth, maternal healthcare and the role of midwives in ensuring safe deliveries.

Addressing the gathering, the District Collector and Police Commissioner appreciated the initiative and called for greater awareness about normal deliveries and the need to avoid unnecessary Caesarean sections. They stressed the importance of strengthening midwifery-led healthcare services and providing proper medical support to pregnant women.

They also noted that awareness programmes of this kind could help build confidence among expectant mothers and their families while promoting safe and respectful childbirth practices.

As part of the campaign, nursing students distributed pamphlets explaining the benefits of natural childbirth, pregnancy precautions and the importance of maternal and newborn care.

The programme concluded with participants taking a pledge to promote natural childbirth, provide compassionate midwifery care and work towards ensuring safe motherhood for every woman.

Walk coordinator and Government College of Nursing Principal B. Suvatsala, DM&HO Dr A. Appaiah, faculty members and students from several nursing institutions participated in the event.

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