Warangal: Warangal Police Commissioner N. Swetha, IPS, conducted an annual inspection of Zaffergadh Police Station on Sunday and reviewed its functioning, performance and maintenance of official records.

On her arrival, police officials welcomed the Commissioner by presenting saplings, while personnel accorded her a guard of honour. She later planted an Amla sapling on the police station premises.

During the inspection, N. Swetha examined various registers, records and case files maintained at the station. She also interacted with police personnel and reviewed their duties, responsibilities and performance.

Addressing the staff, the Commissioner stressed the need to provide efficient policing services and respond promptly to public grievances. She directed officers to handle complaints responsibly and ensure justice for victims without unnecessary delays.

Emphasising the prevention of drug-related activities, she instructed police personnel to maintain continuous surveillance, particularly in rural areas, to prevent young people from becoming addicted to narcotic substances such as ganja.

She further directed officers to identify individuals involved in the consumption and illegal sale of ganja and initiate strict legal action against those found violating the law.

The Commissioner also advised police personnel to prioritise their health and physical fitness through regular exercise, stating that good health was essential for performing their duties effectively.

West Zone DCP Rajamahendra Naik, Wardhannapet ACP Ambati Narsaiah, Wardhannapet Circle Inspector Y. Sanjeeva Rao, Zaffergadh SI Bollam Vinay Kumar, Wardhannapet SI Bogam Praveen and other police personnel participated in the inspection.

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