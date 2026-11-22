Mumbai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh had an unexpected on-stage moment during his Ahmedabad concert when a female fan approached him and tried to kiss him.

A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media, showing the fan moving closer to Diljit and attempting to kiss him on the face. The singer initially raised his arm as she leaned towards him, seemingly trying to stop her. However, before leaving the stage, he eventually allowed the female fan to kiss him on the cheek.

Team Dosanjh shared a video from the concert on Instagram, showing the singer performing on stage with a female fan. During the interaction, the fan attempted to kiss him, but Diljit initially raised his arm as she leaned towards him. Reacting to the moment, the singer said, “Dekho gore bhangra paa rahe hain, ma’am. Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome, I am handsome.”

A surprise kiss stole the show! 😘



Diljit Dosanjh got an unexpected kiss from an English fan on stage during his massive concert at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, sending the crowd into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/gHRPwThWGT — BritAsia TV (@BritAsiaTV) November 22, 2026

He then resumed singing and presented a gift to the fan. Before leaving the stage, she hugged him and kissed him on the cheek.

Meanwhile, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has questioned the restrictions imposed on his songs during his Ahmedabad concert at Narendra Modi Stadium, alleging “double standards” in the treatment of Indian artists.

Drawing a comparison with international performers such as Coldplay, Diljit recalled the British band’s concert at the same venue last year, which had inspired him to perform there. He questioned why his songs faced objections while Coldplay’s tracks did not attract similar criticism.

Diljit asked, “Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, ‘I’m feeling drunk and high,’ nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?”

Diljit Dosanjh performed as part of his RuPay Aura India Tour at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.