Cast: Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah & others, Music: Sai Abhyankkar, Production Houses: RTake Studios & Wunderbar Films, Producers: Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag, Release Date: 20 November 2026. RATING: 4/5 (****).

Set against a brutal and unforgiving world where crime, power, greed and survival collide, #OM emerges as an intense, hard-hitting cinematic experience, powered by exceptional performances, compelling drama and high-voltage action.

Dhanush is the film’s undisputed showstopper! Delivering a commanding mass avatar, he brings ferocious screen presence, explosive intensity and remarkable emotional depth to his character. His powerful body language, effortless swagger and sheer conviction make every appearance impactful. He dominates the screen with an electrifying performance that stands out as one of the film’s biggest highlights.

Mammootty is an absolute delight! Bringing his trademark charisma, unmatched screen aura and effortless authority, the veteran superstar adds tremendous weight to the narrative. His commanding presence and powerful portrayal make every scene memorable. The combination of Dhanush’s raw intensity and Mammootty’s magnetic screen presence is undoubtedly one of the film’s biggest attractions.

Sai Pallavi delivers a terrific performance! In a refreshing and powerful avatar, she brings remarkable conviction, emotional depth and commanding screen presence to her character. Her expressive performances and natural intensity make her one of the film’s strongest pillars. She effortlessly holds her own alongside the film’s powerhouse performers.

Sreeleela adds freshness, charm and grace to the narrative. With her effortless screen presence and natural approach to the character, she brings a beautiful contrast to the film’s otherwise intense and gritty world. Her performance adds another engaging dimension to the ensemble.

Naseeruddin Shah lends tremendous gravitas to the film. With his seasoned acting prowess, understated intensity and commanding screen presence, he brings further depth and credibility to the narrative. His contribution adds another layer of strength to an already impressive ensemble.

Sai Abhyankkar’s music and background score are major highlights! They add another dimension to the narrative, amplifying the film’s action sequences, emotional moments and dramatic confrontations. The powerful soundscape complements the gritty world and significantly elevates its cinematic impact.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy deserves special appreciation for showcasing his versatility after Amaran. Moving from the emotionally driven world of Amaran to a completely different action-oriented cinematic universe, he demonstrates the ambition and conviction to explore a new genre. The collective performances, coupled with atmospheric visuals, engaging action blocks and emotionally charged moments, keep the narrative compelling.

With its blend of raw action, intense drama, powerhouse performances and an electrifying musical score, #OM delivers a compelling big-screen experience. Director Rajkumar Periasamy deserves appreciation for bringing together an ambitious cinematic world and an impressive ensemble while creating a distinct action-driven narrative.

A POWERFUL DHANUSH SHOW! A MAGNETIC MAMMOOTTY! A COMMANDING SAI PALLAVI! A CHARMING SREELEELA! AN EXPLOSIVE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE!

–IANS

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