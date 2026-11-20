Sanaa/Riyadh: Yemen’s Houthi group has said that it had carried out four military operations targeting an airport, an air base, a financial centre and a petrochemical facility in Saudi Arabia, amid escalating cross-border hostilities.

In a televised statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Thursday, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the operations targeted strategic and economic facilities in the Saudi capital Riyadh and other parts of the kingdom.

Sarea said the first operation targeted a financial centre in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh early Thursday, followed by a second attack on the same facility in the evening. He claimed the strikes caused significant damage, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The second operation targeted the SADAF petrochemical complex in Jubail, an industrial city in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, while the third struck King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait in the southwest, allegedly causing extensive damage, according to Sarea.

The fourth operation targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with Sarea claiming a direct hit.

Sarea said the attacks were in retaliation for Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, including a reported airstrike on a boat carrying civilians off the coast of Ras al-Arah in southern Lahj province that he claimed had killed and injured dozens, mostly women and children.

He also warned foreign investors to leave Saudi Arabia, threatening further attacks on economic facilities.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence confirmed on Thursday that a Houthi attack had damaged several floors of a tower and nearby buildings in Riyadh’s financial district, causing material damage but no casualties. It did not confirm the other claimed strikes.

Also on Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry strongly condemned continued attacks by the Houthis targeting civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, vowing to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty and national assets.

The fresh operations come amid renewed fighting between the Houthis and Yemen’s government forces supported by the Saudi-led coalition. The escalation has been accompanied by intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military installations.

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government to relocate to the southern port city of Aden. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 to support the government against the Houthis.

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