Warangal: Warangal District Collector Dr. Satya Sharada on Thursday evening inspected various departments at MGM Hospital and directed the authorities to ensure quality medical services for patients and maintain cleanliness across the hospital premises.

During her visit, the Collector inspected the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU), Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Ward, Elderly Care Unit, Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre (NRC) and District Early Intervention Centre (DIEC).

She reviewed the medical facilities, treatment procedures and maintenance of records in these departments. She also interacted with doctors and medical staff to understand the functioning of the units and checked the staff attendance registers.

Dr. Satya Sharada instructed hospital authorities to improve the quality of healthcare services in all departments. She emphasised that bedsheets should be changed regularly and that patients must be provided with clean bedding at all times.

The Collector also spoke directly with patients and enquired about the treatment and facilities available to them at the hospital.

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Directing officials and medical personnel to work in coordination, she stressed the need to achieve better results in health indicators. She said providing quality treatment and proper healthcare facilities to every patient should remain the hospital’s top priority.

She further called for special attention to cleanliness in all wards and the surrounding premises. Expressing displeasure over the negligence of security personnel, she directed the security staff to perform their duties responsibly and remain vigilant at all times.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. Raja Reddy, MGM Hospital Superintendent Dr. Ram Kumar Reddy and other officials and medical staff were present during the inspection.