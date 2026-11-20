Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) will conduct the Preliminary Written Examination for Sub-Inspectors (Civil) and equivalent posts on November 29, 2026.

A total of 1,60,712 candidates are expected to appear for the examination, which will be held at 335 examination centres across the State to fill 275 vacancies.

The examination will be conducted from 10 AM to 1 PM. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, tgprb.in, between 8 AM on November 22 and midnight on November 28. Applicants must print their hall tickets on A4-size paper and affix the same passport-size photograph uploaded during the application process. Candidates without the photograph will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Entry into examination centres will begin one hour before the examination. The board has made it clear that no candidate will be allowed inside after 10 AM, even by one minute. Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, electronic gadgets, books, notes and handbags are strictly prohibited. Candidates can carry only their hall ticket and a blue or black ballpoint pen.

Biometric verification, including fingerprint scanning, photography, signature recording and Aadhaar-based face authentication, will be conducted. Candidates have been advised to avoid mehendi and temporary tattoos that could interfere with fingerprint verification.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The examination will have negative marking for incorrect answers, with question papers available in English-Telugu and English-Urdu.

Past incidents highlight the importance of strict compliance. During previous competitive examinations, late arrivals, missing photographs and technical issues during identity verification have caused inconvenience to candidates. The strict entry deadline and authentication procedures are intended to prevent impersonation and ensure transparency.

TSLPRB Chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, urged candidates to download hall tickets early and follow all instructions. Candidates can contact 040-41895151 or [email protected] for assistance.

With over 1.6 lakh aspirants competing for 275 posts, punctuality, preparation and strict adherence to examination guidelines will be crucial.