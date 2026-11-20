Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a fresh spell of cold weather, with Adilabad recording the season’s lowest minimum temperature of 10.2°C on Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad. Several districts witnessed a significant drop in temperatures, bringing chilly conditions across the State.

Adilabad recorded a temperature 5.5°C below normal, while Hanamkonda registered 13.5°C, 5.8°C below normal. Khammam recorded 14.8°C, marking a departure of 5.6°C from its seasonal average. Medak recorded 13.8°C and Ramagundam 14.8°C.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature stood at 17.9°C, slightly above normal. However, Patancheru recorded 12.6°C, while Hakimpet and Dundigal registered 16.1°C and 16.4°C respectively.

The IMD indicated that cold conditions are likely to continue over the coming days, with cyclonic storm Akvan expected to influence weather patterns across Telangana.

A previous severe cold wave in December 2014 provides a striking example of the impact of extreme winter conditions. Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 4°C, the lowest in seven years at the time, while Medak recorded 8.5°C. Dense fog reduced visibility, forcing people to remain indoors and disrupting normal activities.

The recurring cold spells highlight the vulnerability of rural communities, farmers, outdoor workers and homeless people, making weather advisories and adequate cold-weather precautions particularly important as temperatures continue to fall across Telangana.