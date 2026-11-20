Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned 11,275 additional Cheyutha pensions for people suffering from filariasis and AIDS, as well as patients undergoing dialysis, taking the total number of newly approved pensions across the State to 4,75,132.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya Seethakka signed the approval file on Thursday, according to official sources.

Of the additional pensions sanctioned, 5,895 are allocated to filariasis patients, 3,024 to people living with HIV/AIDS and 2,356 to patients undergoing dialysis. The decision aims to provide financial assistance to vulnerable sections facing prolonged medical expenses and livelihood challenges.

Earlier, the government had approved 4,63,857 new pensions covering widows, single women, persons with disabilities, toddy tappers and weavers. With the latest addition, the overall number has increased to 4,75,132.

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The government is scheduled to deposit the pension amounts directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts on November 26, coinciding with Constitution Day.

In 2018, Telangana’s Aasara pension scheme provided enhanced monthly financial assistance to elderly people, widows and persons with disabilities, highlighting the State’s continuing focus on social security.

The latest Cheyutha approvals further strengthen this welfare approach, particularly for people requiring long-term medical care, ensuring financial support, greater dignity and improved economic security for disadvantaged families.