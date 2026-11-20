Hanamkonda: Fourteen students reportedly fell ill following a suspected food poisoning incident at Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda, triggering protests over the quality of food being served on the campus.

According to reports, the students fell ill after consuming food that had allegedly gone bad. The incident caused concern among students and raised questions about food quality and hygiene standards at the university.

Following the incident, students staged a protest outside the university’s main gate, expressing anger over what they described as the poor quality of food being provided on the campus.

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The protesting students alleged that the university authorities had failed to ensure the supply of hygienic and quality food despite repeated concerns.

They demanded immediate action to improve food quality and maintain proper hygiene in the university’s dining facilities.

Further details regarding the health condition of the affected students and the response of university authorities are awaited.