Nothing Is Impossible with Determination and Dedicated Efforts in Education: Municipal Vice-Chairman MD Ahmed

Asifabad: Municipal Vice-Chairman MD Ahmed has encouraged students to pursue their education with determination and dedication, stating that nothing is impossible for those who set clear goals and work hard to achieve them.

Class 10 student Shifa Naz of ZPHS Urdu Medium School, District Headquarters, Asifabad, secured fourth place in the district-level essay writing and quiz competitions conducted by the Election Commission of India under the Electoral Literacy Clubs initiative.

The competitions were organised at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Asifabad, where students showcased their knowledge and awareness of electoral processes.

To recognise her achievement, the school organised a felicitation programme on Thursday. Municipal Vice-Chairman MD Ahmed, Councillor Salim Bin Ahmed and BRS leaders honoured Shifa Naz with a shawl and congratulated her on her success.

Speaking at the programme, MD Ahmed said students should work hard to fulfil their parents’ dreams and build a bright future through education. He described Shifa Naz’s achievement as particularly commendable, noting that she had secured a district-level rank while studying at a government school.

He urged students to aim for higher education, remain focused on their goals and strive for greater accomplishments. He also appreciated the teachers for their guidance, encouragement and efforts in preparing the student for the competitions.

School Headmaster Ravi Shankar, teachers Ashraf, Tanveer, Prakash and Javeria, BRS Town President Ahmed Bin Abdullah, party leaders Syed Nisar, Amar Bin Ahmed and others attended the felicitation programme.

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