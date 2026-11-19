Warangal: A special action plan is being prepared to establish a lift irrigation facility from Ramakrishnapuram in Nekkonda mandal to Dharmaram to provide a permanent solution to irrigation problems faced by farmers in the region.

Parakala MLA Revoor Prakash Reddy, along with concerned officials, inspected the Kantaathmakur sluice on Thursday to assess the feasibility of the proposed project.

During the inspection, the MLA visited the proposed motor pumping location near Matu Vagu. Under the proposed scheme, water will be lifted and supplied to Edul Cheruvu, Bantoni Cheruvu and Shalakunta Cheruvu, helping improve irrigation facilities for agricultural lands.

The MLA also interacted with local farmers and discussed the project’s implementation and the measures required to ensure a reliable water supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Revoor Prakash Reddy said the Congress government was giving top priority to farmers’ welfare and was committed to resolving their long-standing irrigation problems.

He announced that the government would provide a 75 per cent subsidy towards the project cost, while farmers would have to contribute the remaining 25 per cent. He urged farmers to form a committee and work collectively to facilitate the project’s implementation.

The MLA said that with the cooperation of farmers, the three tanks could be filled with water, ensuring a dependable irrigation source for surrounding agricultural lands.

He expressed confidence that the proposed lift irrigation project would significantly benefit farmers and provide a lasting solution to water shortages in the area.

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