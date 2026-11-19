Telangana BJP reviews preparations for MLC polls, to focus on grassroots connect

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit on Thursday reviewed the party’s preparations for the March 2027 elections to two seats of the Legislative Council.

State BJP President N. Ramchander Rao chaired the preparatory meeting at the party’s state office in the presence of Telangana BJP election in-charge Ashish Shelar. The Legislative Council Election Monitoring Committee also attended the crucial meeting.

BJP’s MLCs A.V.N. Reddy and Malka Komaraiah, as well as BJP State General Secretary Gautam Rao, were among those present during the meeting.

The discussions primarily focused on preparations for the upcoming Legislative Council elections, reviewing the party’s organisational readiness, strengthening coordination among party leaders and committee members, and formulating effective electoral strategies.

The leaders held extensive deliberations on further fortifying the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level, streamlining election-related activities, and enhancing coordination among party leaders and workers at all levels.

Elections to the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituencies are scheduled to be held in March 2027.

Ashish Shelar and Ramchander Rao have been attending a series of meetings since Wednesday as part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming polls.

On Wednesday, they attended a meeting as part of preparations for elections to the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

Presidents of BJP’s nine district units from the Greater Hyderabad area, state BJP Co-In-charge Abhay Patil, and Rajya Sabha member Dr K. Laxman attended the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by 300 division presidents, nine district in-charges, and district office-bearers.

Ramchander Rao said they held a comprehensive discussion on preparing the party for the upcoming municipal elections, further strengthening the party’s organisational structure at the grassroots level, and formulating future action plans and strategies needed to expand the BJP across Telangana.

He asked the party leaders to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and work towards securing the Mayor’s post in all three corporations.

The state BJP chief accused both the BRS and Congress of betraying Telangana and claimed that the people see the BJP as their only ray of hope.

He alleged that while the previous BRS government ran on 20 per cent commissions, the current Congress government has taken it to the level of 30-40 per cent.