A crackdown by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force has exposed an alleged racket involving the manufacture and supply of fake edible silver foil made using cheap aluminium to sweet shops, bakeries and paan outlets across Telangana.

Four illegal manufacturing units operating in and around Charminar were busted on Tuesday, raising concerns over food safety and consumer health.

The raids were conducted at Ittehad Waraq Shop, UTC Silver Leafs and M.A. Metro Waraq Shop in the Charminar area, and Tara Unit at Bibikachasma in Falaknuma. Police alleged that the manufacturers were replacing genuine silver with aluminium to produce metallic-coloured leaves and flakes and selling them as edible silver without valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences.

According to investigators, the fake silver foil was supplied to sweet shops for decorating popular sweets such as Kaju Katli, Kaju Rolls and Cham Cham. Aluminium-coated sugar balls were also allegedly manufactured for use as cake toppings. The network additionally supplied aluminium flakes as genuine silver for Zarda, Qiwam and flavoured paan preparations.

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During the raids, officials seized 49 bundles of fake silver leaves, 10 kg of aluminium flakes, 1 kg of fake silver-coated sugar balls, 30 kg of Qiwam, 50 kg of tobacco and several other raw materials. Manufacturing and packaging equipment, including mixers, weighing machines and packing machines, were also confiscated.

Under Regulation 2.11.4 of the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011, edible silver leaf must have a minimum purity of 999 parts per thousand, or 99.9 per cent. Substituting aluminium and selling it as edible silver raises serious food safety concerns.

Consumers should avoid relying solely on the shiny appearance of silver-coated sweets to establish authenticity. Laboratory testing is the reliable way to confirm the material’s composition.

Four criminal cases have been registered at Charminar, Hussainialam, Mogalpura and Falaknuma police stations. The incident highlights the need for stricter food safety inspections, particularly during festival seasons, and greater vigilance among sweet shop owners and consumers to prevent adulterated decorative materials from entering the food supply chain.