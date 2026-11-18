A tragic incident in Rangasaipet, Warangal, has brought attention to the devastating consequences of financial distress and alleged harassment by private moneylenders. Nallapogula Sanjay Kumar (60) and his wife Shobha (53) died by suicide, reportedly over mounting financial difficulties and humiliation linked to a debt.

According to their suicide note, the couple had borrowed Rs.50,000 from a woman tailor and were paying Rs.750 every week as interest. The note allegedly stated that the lender had humiliated them over a delay in interest payments. The couple reportedly expressed their anguish over their financial struggles, writing, “God, don’t make us middle-class again.”

In a particularly heartbreaking detail, the couple also killed their pet dog before taking their own lives. They reportedly requested that their funeral rites be performed together with those of their pet.

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A similar incident occurred in Telangana in 2023, when a family in Hyderabad reportedly died by suicide following alleged harassment by private lenders over mounting debts, highlighting the dangers of unregulated lending and recovery practices.

Police have registered a case based on the suicide note and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The tragedy once again highlights the need for accessible institutional credit, financial counselling and strict action against unlawful debt recovery practices to protect vulnerable borrowers from exploitation.