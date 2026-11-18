Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh expressed concern over garbage dumped near a school in Railway Kodur of Tirupati district, which has been causing inconvenience to students due to the foul smell and unhygienic surroundings.

Lokesh shared a video on X in which students were seen explaining the difficulties they were facing because of the garbage piled up adjacent to their school. He said he was deeply disturbed to see children attending classes in such unhealthy conditions.

The Minister immediately requested the Tirupati District Collector to intervene and ensure that the accumulated waste was cleared without further delay. He also emphasised the need to coordinate with local communities to create civic awareness and prevent similar problems from recurring.

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In a similar civic issue, residents of Vijayawada had previously raised concerns over garbage accumulation and overflowing waste bins near residential areas and public spaces, highlighting the recurring challenges faced by urban local bodies in maintaining sanitation. Such complaints have often brought attention to the need for regular waste collection and monitoring.

The Railway Kodur incident once again raises questions about sanitation arrangements around educational institutions. Schools should provide a safe and healthy environment for children, and local authorities must ensure regular garbage clearance, proper waste disposal and preventive measures to stop waste accumulation near school premises.