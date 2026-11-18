The Employment Bureau of Osmania University will organise a job mela on November 25, offering 100 employment opportunities at Lulu International Shopping Mall in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to connect degree holders with employment opportunities in the retail and customer service sectors.

According to the organisers, vacancies are available for Data Entry Operators, Sales Associates, Cashiers and Customer Service Specialists. Candidates with any degree, aged between 18 and 30 years, are eligible to participate. Selected candidates can expect monthly salaries ranging from Rs.16,000 to Rs.25,000.

The walk-in recruitment drive will be held from 11 am onwards at the Employment Bureau, Osmania University, opposite Arts College. Interested candidates must directly attend the mela with photocopies of their educational certificates.

For further details, candidates can contact Srinivas, HR Manager, at 8712699096, 8712699097 or 7306336001.

A similar initiative was organised by Osmania University’s Employment Bureau on April 30, 2026, when it conducted a job mela in association with ANB Interiors Exteriors Private Limited to fill 15 vacancies for CNC machine operators and entry-level staff. The recruitment drive offered candidates an opportunity to attend direct interviews at the university’s Employment Bureau.

The November 25 recruitment drive is expected to attract greater interest as it offers 100 vacancies across four job categories, particularly benefiting fresh graduates seeking entry-level employment in Hyderabad’s expanding retail sector.

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