New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase its benchmark repo rate by a cumulative 75 basis points by the second quarter of 2027, as rising food prices and inflationary pressures pose fresh challenges to the Indian economy, according to a latest research report by global financial firm Goldman Sachs.

The report predicts another 25-basis-point hike in the December 2026 monetary policy review, followed by an additional 50 basis points during the first half of 2027. This could take the repo rate from the existing 5.50 per cent to 6.25 per cent by June 2027.

Goldman Sachs Chief India Economist Shantanu Sengupta said retail inflation reached 6.1 per cent in October 2026, exceeding the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. The impact of El Niño, changing weather conditions and rising food prices could keep inflation above 6 per cent over the next two quarters.

The report also projected India’s GDP growth to moderate from 7.9 per cent in 2026 to 7.2 per cent in 2027.

A similar situation occurred in 2022-23, when the RBI raised interest rates to control inflation following global commodity price shocks.

The latest projections are significant for borrowers, as higher interest rates could increase home, vehicle and personal loan EMIs, while affecting household spending and economic growth.